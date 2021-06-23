Cancel
Politics

AP Top Stories June 23 A

Daily Gate City
 12 days ago

Here's the latest for Wednesday June 23rd: Republicans block Election reform bill; New York City holds Mayoral primaries; Derek Chauvin sentencing set for this week; Wildfire on Central California coast.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 2:04 p.m. EDT

GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats' expansive elections and voting bill is heading for all but certain rejection late Tuesday in a key Senate test vote, providing a dramatic example of Republicans' use of the filibuster to block legislation and forcing hard questions for Democrats over next steps. The far-reaching proposal, at nearly 900 pages, is viewed by backers as the civil rights issue of the era, legislation that is suddenly of the highest priority after the 2020 election as states impose restrictive new laws that could make it more difficult to vote. In the evenly split Senate, Republicans are united in opposition, seeing the bill as federal overreach and denying Democrats the 60 votes that would be needed to overcome the filibuster and begin debate.
InstagramDaily Gate City

Today in History for July 3rd

Highlights of this day in history: Union forces win the Battle of Gettysburg in the American Civil War; George Washington takes charge of the Continental Army; Algeria gains independence; Actor Tom Cruise born; Singer Jim Morrison dies. (July 3)
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The week in 12 headlines

This week, President Joe Biden reprised his role of consoler-in-chief in south Florida as US and coalition troops prepared to leave Afghanistan for good. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed ahead with a Capitol Riot probe and New York prosecutors charged the Trump Organization for an alleged tax scheme.
Monterey, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

The Buzz 07.01.21

At first glance, California News Times may appear like a plucky, upstart news blog with stories on everything from tech to crime. "Utilizing a vast network of strategically situated correspondents all over California," the page declares, "Californianewstimes.com is at the vanguard of every breaking news story that matters most to the common man." The issue in this telling? Those "correspondents" work for other news organizations. Yes, californianewstimes.com is an aggregator pulling stories from publications including TechCrunch, New York Times and Salinas Valley Tribune. And it appears to be doing so without permission. Compare a californianewstimes.com story side-by-side with the original and you'll find small differences in wording – just enough to not be a direct copy-paste. There's a reason for this. "It could trick the search engines into thinking it's original content," says Dan Pulcrano, owner of the Tribune. (Search engines like Google have duplicate content penalties that rank it lower). Tiny changes could also make it more difficult for copyright holders to go after californianewstimes.com legally. That the site's headquarters is in India doesn't help either.
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeesun.com

Xinhua world news summary at 0600 GMT, July 4

LAGOS -- At least seven persons were killed in separate gunmen attacks on communities in northwestern Nigeria's Kaduna state, an official said on Saturday. Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked Chikun, Kajuru and Giwa areas of Kaduna since Friday, killing civilians, said Samuel Aruwan, the state's commissioner for internal security and home affairs.
Posted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Independence Day celebration: 'Joe Biden is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history'

Former President Donald Trump questioned his successor's patriotism during an Independence Day celebration in Florida. Trump said President Joe Biden "is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history" because his administration canceled a planned Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.
Florida, MODaily Gate City

Surfside local reacts to condo demolition plan

Demolition workers will bring down the remainder of a partially collapsed condo building in South Florida ahead of an approaching storm that has heightened concerns that the structure could crumble dangerously on its own, officials said Saturday. (July 3)
EnvironmentDaily Gate City

Drought concerns Colo. rafters, oases can be found

Across Colorado, parched lakes and rivers are at some of their lowest levels on record. But on one still spared by the drought, boisterous children bob along with guides as water splashes into their blue inflatable rafts. (July 5)
Congress & CourtsPosted by
BET

Cori Bush Faces Backlash Over July 4th Comment

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush ignited fireworks on Sunday (July 4) social media for her Fourth of July tweet. "When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they're referring to is for white people," the Missouri Democrat said. "This land is stolen land and Black people still aren't free."
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar higher

The U.S. dollar is higher against other North American currencies in New York trading. It's worth 1.24 Canadian dollars, up from late Friday. And the dollar is trading at 19.86 Mexican pesos, up from late Friday.
WorldDerrick

Famed British seascape by J.M.V. Turner up for auction

LONDON (AP) — A seascape by renowned British painter J.M.V. Turner will be auctioned by Sotheby's on Wednesday. The painting, which can currently be viewed at Sotheby's London auction house, is expected to sell for between £4 million and £6 million ($5.5 million to $8.3 million.) Aside from a brief auction in New York in 1945, the painting hasn't been displayed publicly in over a century.
Florida StateDaily Gate City

Fla. Gov.: Momentum very strong after demolition

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says "the momentum is very strong" following the demolition of part of a Florida condo building last night. He says search teams are able to search in a previously inaccessable area. (July 5)
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Ted Cruz Praises American Patriots for Standing Up to 'Space Aliens'

Texas Senator Ted Cruz praised "American patriots" for standing up to "Space Aliens," in a tweet posted on Sunday to celebrate July 4. On Sunday evening, Cruz, 50, who has served as a senator in Texas since 2013, posted a clip from Independence Day to Twitter, showing the iconic speech given by President Thomas J. Whitmore, played by Bill Pullman in the 1996 film.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Cori Bush of 'Racism' Over July 4 Tweet

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush as racist on Sunday evening, after the latter tweeted that "Black people still aren't free," amid July 4 celebrations. On Sunday afternoon, as Independence Day was being celebrated across the U.S, Bush criticized the event on Twitter.
SportsDaily Gate City

AP Top Stories June 21 P

Here's the latest for Monday, June 21: Supreme Court sides with college athletes; VP touts child tax credit; Claudette leave damage in Alabama; Tornado hits suburban Chicago.