Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s Pro-Democracy Newspaper, Shutters After Police Raids

By Philippe Naughton
 12 days ago
Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, has closed after a series of police raids and the arrests of its owner, editor, and senior executives. BBC News reported the closure on Wednesday, describing it as “a blow to media freedom in the city.” The newspaper’s owner, the pro-democracy billionaire Jimmy Lai, is already in jail, facing a string of charges. Last week, some 500 officers raided the tabloid’s offices while its editor-in-chief and other executives were arrested in their homes, accused of breaching a new national security law that has triggered a sharp crackdown in the former British territory—now a “special administrative region” of China.

Jimmy Lai
#Hong Kong Police#Democracy#Apple Daily#Pro Democracy Newspaper#Bbc News#British
