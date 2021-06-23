Springdale veterans park project hopes to raise $5.8 million, City Council told
SPRINGDALE -- Fundraising for a $5.8 million park to honor veterans has begun, the nonprofit Springdale Veterans Organization informed the City Council on Tuesday. The project would convert 5 acres at the east end of J.B. Hunt Park into a landscaped area with a variety of trees, trails, flags of the service branches and memorials designed to inspire and encourage visitors to stay and make return visits rather than present only a static tribute. The group plans to raise the amount privately, including donations of labor and material, the council was told.www.arkansasonline.com