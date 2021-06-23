Code Red Emergency Alert System Coming to Rock Falls
The City of Rock Falls is preparing to conduct a test of the Code Red emergency notification system. Prior to the test, the city would like to advise the public of the test date and time and the method the notifications will be sent. The Code Red system test will be conducted on Wednesday June 30th at 1:00pm. The message will be distributed by phone, TDD, text message, and email. The Code Red system phone calls will be an automated voice. The number will show up as an 800 number.www.illinoisnewsnow.com