Code Red Emergency Alert System Coming to Rock Falls

The government has tested a new emergency alert system by sending blaring sirens out of people’s phones.The tool is designed for use when authorities need to send out urgent alerts about terrorist incidents, fires or other major dangers. It will be rolled out fully in summer.Before then, however, the government is running tests on the system that see users receive alerts to ensure it is functioning.It had warned that users across the UK could receive a message, which could be read out, as well as a loud siren-like noise even if the device was set to a silent mode.The Government...