James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is only about a month away from releasing in theaters. As a Warner Bros. movie, though, you can also stream it on HBO Max on release day, August 6. The Suicide Squad falls somewhere between a reboot and sequel, but the trailers thus far have shown a lot more promise than the 2016 original. If you're looking forward to DC's next movie, we have all of the streaming details you need to know below.