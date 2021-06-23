Cancel
For Suns, Deandre Ayton’s game-winning lob captures his dominance and team's mindset against Clippers

Las Cruces Sun-News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — The ball sailed into the air. Then Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton slammed the ball into the basket. The sell-out crowd went into a fury. Ayton just threw down a lob off an inbounds pass from Jae Crowder that clinched the Suns’ 104-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. At least after a lengthy video review confirmed the play’s validity and the Clippers failed to execute a full-court inbounds pass with 0.7 seconds remaining.

