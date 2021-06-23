Israelis taste the future with lab-grown chicken 'food revolution'

I don't think many of the orthodox of any faith understand or want to understand where the rules came from. Before science, thousands of years ago, the more intelligent of the people could see people getting sick from food poisoning based on what foods they were eating. They could see people getting the same disease and symptoms from eating pigs, different issues from certain seafoods (shellfish), etc. And all because they didn't understand about bacteria and toxins. How were they to know about trichinosis, they were still in the era of just throwing your nightly shit out into the street. But some of them figured out that if they didn't eat pigs they couldn't get food poisoning from them. And they couldn't get any toxic shock from shellfish if they didn't eat them. So what was the best way for these leaders to stop them from eating the readily available and easily raised food? Have a religious edict created banning people from eating them. People were and are a superstitious lot. So the purveyors of the mythical man in the sky had the power to stop people eating food that would kill them if they didn't understand food safety and how to raise animals in a safe manner. It was just simpler to get the priests to tell them to stop eating pigs and clams etc. Now, as always, the dumber people keep the religions and religious edicts going because they don't understand why they were put there, and are too stupid to question or change, so they keep the stupidity going (like some middle managers who don't change because "that's the way we've always done it"). And now the people who were smart enough to put two and two together and innovate have moved on to science. Those who were once priests and leaders because they were more intelligent than the rest and also tried to figure out the world around them, and not just fantasies in their heads or on the head of a pin, are now scientists. What happened again? Thousands of years ago, counter intuitively the smart folks were the ones who 'found god' because they were the ones who were questioning the universe and how it worked, and that was the best they could do given the evidence and current knowledge. And those people never stopped questioning and learning. And then the religions schismed, dumb ones remained as priests mimicking and repeating what they were told because they weren't smart enough to come up with new thoughts. The intelligent who could actually think and look for new ideas, they evolved and became scientists.