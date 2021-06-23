Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Does the Fed driven dip in metals offer a buying opportunity? [Video]

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent pullback in metal prices driven by the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments to explore the potential for two rate hikes in 2023, presents a buying opportunity. Speaking before a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Tuesday – Fed Chair Jerome Powell once again admitted that rising inflationary pressures " have been higher than we expected, and they may turn out to be more persistent than we expected”.

www.fxstreet.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gdp#Metal Prices#The Federal Reserve#The Coronavirus Crisis#Fed Chair#U S Final Q1#The Commodity Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar dips as rate hike fears subside, Fed minutes awaited

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week's mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a faster end to monetary stimulus. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Weakens as Payrolls Result Eases Rate Hike Concerns

Investing.com - The dollar weakened in early European trade Monday, handing back some of its recent gains after Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report eased concerns about an early move by the Federal Reserve to rein in its accommodative monetary policy. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
Marketsinvesting.com

The Dollar Reverses Lower; Is This The Real Thing?

The dollar's bounce extended further than we expected, helped by an aggressively hawkish view of the Fed, which has seen the market price in more than one hike before the end of next year. The dollar's rally into early July left the technical indicators stretched, and we note that near-term trend reversals recently have occurred around the end of the month or US jobs report.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY struggles for direction, holds steady around 111.00 mark

A combination of factors failed to assist USD/JPY to capitalize on its modest uptick. Diminishing odds for an earlier Fed rate hike kept the USD bulls on the defensive. A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY and collaborated to cap the major. The USD/JPY pair struggled to capitalize on...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Lofty expectations provide a high hurdle for further US dollar gains – MUFG

The US dollar has continued to trade at modestly weaker levels following the release of the latest Nonfarm Payrolls report for June. After hitting an intra-day high of 92.741 on Friday, the US Dollar Index has since dropped back alongside US yields. According to economists at MUFG Bank, USD risks may become more balanced after the NFP report.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF trades with modest gains above 0.9200 mark

USD/CHF gained some positive traction on Monday, albeit lacked any follow-through buying. Diminishing odds for an early policy tightening by the Fed kept the USD bulls on the defensive. The prevalent cautious mood benefitted the safe-haven CHF and collaborated to cap the upside. The USD/CHF pair struggled to capitalize on...
U.S. Politicsbitcoin.com

Brian Armstrong Meets With Fed Chair Jerome Powell - 'US Needs to Be a Major Crypto Player to Stay Relevant'

According to Jerome Powell’s conference calendar, the CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, met with the Federal Reserve chairman and former House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan to speak about the implications of digital currencies. The meeting’s details are unclear but most of the discussions seemingly revolved around the construction of an American central bank digital currency (CBDC) and countries that are already ahead of the game.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar eases despite upbeat US jobs data, dips to offer better buying opportunities

The US dollar dipped against the basket of major currencies despite better than expected US labor data in June. Larger uptrend remains intact, with current dip seen as positioning for fresh push higher, as the labor report has less impact than the main factor - hawkish tone from US Federal Reserve which sent initial signals about earlier than expected policy tightening - that lifted the greenback recently.
Marketskitco.com

Gold price has a chance to break out next week, here's why – analysts

(Kitco News) Gold could see a significant rally above the $1,800 an ounce level next week after the release of the Federal Reserve's June monetary policy meeting minutes, analysts told Kitco News. One of the biggest events to watch next week will be the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting minutes....
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD was unable to hold above 1.1950 [Video]

There were no major moves on Wednesday amid mixed rhetoric from Fed officials and further uncertainty over monetary policies. After significant losses, the dollar secured a limited recovery later in the day to trade little changed. EUR/USD was unable to hold above 1.1950 and settled around 1.1930. EUR/USD peaked at...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Mighty dollar turns its gaze to data barrage [Video]

The testimony by Chairman Powell before Congress didn't reveal anything new, so markets will now turn their gaze to the upcoming US data on Friday. With the Fed expected to take the next step towards tapering in August, every data point is crucial. As for the dollar, the wind could continue to blow in its favor as markets position for less Fed liquidity, especially with the ECB heading in the opposite direction.
MarketsFXStreet.com

CFTC Positioning Report: EUR net longs in 2-month lows

Speculators trimmed their net longs in the euro for the second session in a row reflecting the lasting effects of the hawkish message from the Federal Reserve at its meeting in mid-June. In addition, the rising cautiousness ahead of the Payrolls figures motivated spot move into a consolidative phase following the post-FOMC selloff.
BusinessDailyFx

Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Holds Firm Despite Positive NFP Report

Gold regains confidence despite bullish NFP report. Inflation and unemployment to remain at the forefront of risk-sentiment, at least for now. FOMC Minutes will likely be next major event risk for Gold traders. Gold prices continue to serve as a primary indication of current economic conditions, edging slightly higher as...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin’s weekend price bounce fades even as exchange balances drop

Bitcoin’s weekend ascent has run out of steam even though blockchain data and weakness in the U.S. dollar indicate the path of least resistance is to the higher side. The top cryptocurrency by market value is trading near $34,200 at press time, representing a 3% drop on the day, CoinDesk 20 data show.