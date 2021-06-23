Does the Fed driven dip in metals offer a buying opportunity? [Video]
The recent pullback in metal prices driven by the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments to explore the potential for two rate hikes in 2023, presents a buying opportunity. Speaking before a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Tuesday – Fed Chair Jerome Powell once again admitted that rising inflationary pressures " have been higher than we expected, and they may turn out to be more persistent than we expected”.www.fxstreet.com