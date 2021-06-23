10 Movies with Shocking Twists You Never Saw Coming

Few people in Hollywood have more affection for a throwback gesture than Quentin Tarantino. Old-school film formats, retro title cards, actual printed programs—Tarantino has filled his films, and the spaces around them, with his love of the ephemera and detritus of classic cinema. But no gesture has ever matched the dedication inherent in Tarantino’s first book: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood—A Novel. Not only is the book itself an artifact of a past age, art-designed within an inch of its figurative life to look like the million or so movie novelizations you’d see, water-damaged and broken-spined, sitting in a supermarket spinner rack. (It was apparently penned sans the ghost writer almost any other director in his position would be easily forgiven for employing.) It’s also filled to the brim with Tarantino’s specific obsessions: old movie stars, ’60s Los Angeles DJs, the films of Akira Kurosawa, and, yes, slightly-too-detailed descriptions of women’s hands and feet.