Union's tough schedule turn continues with a live Crew

By Matthew DeGeorge
Daily Local News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn absolute terms, the Union sitting third in the Eastern Conference nine games into the season is a fine place to be. Put in perspective, that the Union have risen to third despite playing five of the other occupants of the top seven spots looks even more impressive. That's something to remember as the Union dip into another challenging game Wednesday night, with fourth-place Columbus visiting Subaru Park (7:30 p.m., PHL17).

