(Bloomberg) -- European banks could see a cap on dividends and share buybacks lifted at the end of September, according to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. The European Systemic Risk Board could allow its call for restrictions to lapse if economic and financial sector conditions do not deteriorate materially, Lagarde told European lawmakers on Thursday in her capacity as head of that institution. “The improved economic outlook on the back of rapid progress in vaccination campaigns has reduced the probability of severe scenarios,” she said.