I won’t make you read all the way to the end to get the answer: they communicate effectively and aren’t afraid to do so through conversation. This one trait will determine the success of any project manager responsible for any project. No two team members are the same – this you know. Like any personal relationship you have – from parents and children to friendships – how you respond and motivate individuals on your team will greatly differ; successful project managers are able to do this with effective communication skills. Effective project managers have to be able to communicate with all types of people – because that’s just what they’ll get on their team. Detailed versus big picture. Creative versus technical. Introverted versus extroverted. The following skills are signs of an effective PM who can communicate successfully: