China is afraid of Bitcoin

The crypto market had a dangerous moment yesterday. A negative news backdrop forced investors to close positions, which resulted in a broad sell-off of Bitcoin and a drop below the most important technical and psychological level of $30K. The benchmark cryptocurrency fell as low as $29K, where it was helped by buyers who were waiting for the moment to buy the asset at a substantial discount. By Thursday morning, the coin had bounced up 4% and was trading around $34,000. Bitcoin is once again proving its unique role in the crypto market, as all other coins would very likely have just gone into freefall.