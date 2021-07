Breakfast for dinner is a beautiful thing: budget-friendly or luxe as the circumstances allow, cheerful always, and on the table in a blink. Even the breakfasts that might feel too complicated in the harried early hours of a weekday morning somehow feel not only manageable but deeply comforting at the other end of the day, as dinner approaches. And if you, on dinner duty, are looking for a little comfort, chances are the lucky folks around your table are too.