Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. The last few weeks have been rocky for the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume – Binance. The platform has been under regulatory scrutiny from watchdogs in countries such as U.K and Japan, while also facing investigations in U.S. and Germany. While Binance battles through a period of uncertainty, its native cryptocurrency’s price seems to be unfazed by these latest revelations.