A local court in Mumbai, Maharashtra, has granted bail to a 23-year-old man in connection with the rape of a minor girl saying he suffered from “Peter Pan Syndrome” — a term used to describe an adult who is socially immature.The man allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl but special judge SC Jadhav on Monday granted him bail on a bond of Rs 25000 (£241) and several other conditions, news agency Press Trust of India reported.The man’s lawyer Sunil Pandey told the court that his client suffered from something known as the “Peter Pan Syndrome.” He also told...