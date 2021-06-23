WHAT'S COOKING? ‘Dairy good’ recipes

On a recent Saturday, I was pianist for an 11 a.m. memorial service at a church in our area, and the family asked me to please stay for lunch. When the meal wound down to dessert, a family friend seated next to me asked a cute little fellow she was holding if he wanted a bite of banana pudding. The mother of the child revealed that he was allergic to dairy products and interjected that she hoped he would outgrow that allergy as he grows up because there are so many delicious foods that contain milk. Several of us at the table who had just enjoyed luscious baked macaroni and cheese and that wonderful banana pudding wholeheartedly agreed with the mother.