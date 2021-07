VVS Laxman has said he would like Prithvi Shaw to play all six matches of India’s limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. A 20-member Indian squad under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan is currently in Sri Lanka for a white-ball tour comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. Apart from Prithvi Shaw and Dhawan, Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the other opening options for Team India, with Ishan Kishan and Nitish Rana also in the mix for the T20Is.