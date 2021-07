Ahead of her 29th birthday this July, Selena Gomez gave a candid interview to Vogue Australia where she addressed not just her romantic history but her mental health journey. Gomez, whose makeup line Rare Beauty dedicates part of its sales to increasing mental health access, spoke about how her own experiences with treatment shaped her. Gomez has talked before about getting help from doctors for her anxiety and depression. She also told Miley Cyrus last year that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.