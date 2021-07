In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, AUD/USD could slip back to the 0.7480 region in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We expected a lower AUD yesterday but we were of the view that ‘any weakness is expected to encounter strong support at 0.7540’. We were also of the view that ‘the next support at 0.7520 is unlikely to come under threat’. The subsequent weakness exceeded our expectation as AUD dropped to 0.7508 before closing on a weak note at 0.7513. While oversold, there is room for the weakness in AUD to test 0.7500 first. The next support at 0.7480 is unlikely to come into the picture. On the upside, a break of 0.7545 (minor resistance is at 0.7530) would indicate that the current weakness in AUD has stabilized.”