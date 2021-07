Eliana Mason will compete for Team USA's goalball team in the upcoming Paralympic games in Tokyo this summer.After the coronavirus pandemic canceled the Paralympic Games in Tokyo last summer, a Beaverton native will compete for Team USA this year. Eliana Mason, 25, will play for the team's goalball team. Goalball is a team sport for the blind and visually impaired. According to the United States Association of Blind Athletes, the sport originated in 1946 when Austrian Hanz Lorrenzen and German Sett Reindle developed the game as a way to keep blinded World War II veterans physically active. Goalball has since...