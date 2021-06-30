Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

First Advantage Corporation (FA) Prices Upsized 25.5M Share IPO at $15/sh

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Advantage Corporation ("First Advantage"), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 25,500,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 19,875,000 shares are being sold by First Advantage, and 5,625,000 shares are being sold by certain existing stockholders of First Advantage. First Advantage and the selling stockholders granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,825,000 shares of common stock, of which up to 2,981,250 shares would be sold by First Advantage and up to 843,750 shares would be sold by certain existing stockholders of First Advantage.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. P. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Sec#Kkr#Public Capital#Streetinsider Premium#Barclays#Bofa Securities#Citigroup#Rbc Capital Markets#Citizens Capital Markets#Kkr Capital Markets Llc#Mufg#Loop Capital Markets#R Seelaus Co#Roberts Ryan#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Realty Income (O) Prices Upsized 8M Share Offering at $64.88/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of the company's common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $519 million. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021. The underwriters of the offering have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of common stock. The joint book-running managers for the offering are Wells Fargo Securities and Morgan Stanley.
StocksStreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Upgrades CyrusOne (CONE) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein upgraded CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $81.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Starts monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) at Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy initiates coverage on monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) with a Neutral rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Businessbizjournals

Clarios officially files for IPO, discloses pandemic losses

Clarios International LP, the automotive battery manufacturer based in Glendale, officially filed a registration statement for its initial public offering of common and preferred stock, at the same time disclosing that it took sizable losses because of the pandemic. Clarios said July 2 that it filed a Form S-1 with...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,463 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of ZIX worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.56.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Apple (AAPL) PT Raised to $170 at JPMorgan, 'Time to Start Buying Again'

(Updated - July 6, 2021 12:55 AM EDT)JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee raised the price target on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Starts Janux Therapeutics (JANX) at Buy

BofA Securities analyst Geoff Meacham initiates coverage on Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JANX) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 63,373 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 704,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $14,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 CIM INCOME NAV, INC. For: Jul 01 Filed by: KRETZMER W BRIAN

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stifel Upgrades ChemoCentryx (CCXI) to Buy on Amendment To Avacopan NDA

Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha upgraded ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $31.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MediciNova were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nikulski Financial Inc. Trims Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudent Man Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,553 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Equinix worth $58,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Hepsiburada (HEPS) Prices 56.74M ADS IPO at $12/ADS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 56,740,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 56,740,000 Class B ordinary shares (41,670,000 offered by Hepsiburada and 15,070,000 offered by a selling shareholder) at a price to the public of $12.00 per ADS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy