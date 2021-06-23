Our Pick: The Best Time-Travel Movies To Watch This Summer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Whether he’s taking life “one quarter-mile at a time” in The Fast and the Furious, saying “I Am Groot” in Guardians of the Galaxy, or giving demanding and heartfelt performances in Strays, you can’t argue that Vin Diesel gives it his all whenever he steps in front of the camera. For nearly a quarter-century, Diesel has shown up in some of the most successful and popular film franchises of all time, made brief yet memorable performances in movies directed by the likes of Steven Spielberg, and carved out a unique place for himself on the list of Hollywood leading men.