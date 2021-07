As hotels reopen with limited staff, many are seeking alternative ways to streamline operations and save costs. Migrating to a new financial management solution is proving to be a great place to start. Nita Lake Lodge in Whistler, British Columbia, is seeing significant efficiencies with its Hotel-In-A-Box financial management solution developed by former hotelier Steve Bowers and Intuitive Hospitality. Using advanced Microsoft technology, the resort destination’s chief financial officer and accounting staff can access the system from anywhere since all information is stored in the cloud and automatically backed up to ensure 100% redundancy. And, because Hotel-In-A-Box is integrated to the hotel’s Maestro property-management system, hotel staff working on premises or remotely can easily move information with only a few clicks of the mouse.