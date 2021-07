Last night's game was epic. Our heroes in maroon and white beat the burnt orange longhorns 2-1. Bednar and Sims sounds like an American folk band. They could be cause they played some good string music last night. Really though, they could be house painters. Painted both corners and the middle of the plate while whitewashing those ugly orange uniforms. I have to be honest and say the Tejas brand of orange ain't near as ugly as the Tennessee orange is. Come Tuesday afternoon the baseball world will go blind looking at all that ugliness on one field.