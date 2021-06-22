Why User Experience is Essential for Online Game Platform Design

CLI examples and use cases to create more efficient Machine Learning workflows. When first learning Data Science, I did not place a heavy emphasis on understanding terms such as Unix/Linux and Bash. Coming from a non-Computer Science background it seemed quite alien and hard to understand, but I quickly came to realize how essential the Command Line Interface (CLI) is in managing your Data Science workloads. To become a strong Data Scientist/MLE or just work with software in general you need to be able to navigate and work with the CLI on your machine with ease. There’s so many use cases within Data Science for using the CLI outside of the comfortable Jupyter Notebook setting. For example, when running Computer Vision workloads people often use a Python CLI Interface library called argparse to pass in parameters to the ML scripts. If you’re migrating to AWS, Azure, or another Cloud provider for ML, the CLI is required to provision and move your resources appropriately. Even in the familiar Data Science hunting grounds of a Jupyter Notebook it’s possible to write cells containing Bash scripts which we will dive into. For this article in general I will be covering how to get started with the CLI, common use cases/tips for Bash with Data Science and programming as a whole.