Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Why User Experience is Essential for Online Game Platform Design

By admin
orangefizz.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUser experience, or UX, is one of the most significant – and most often overlooked – elements of successful design. More and more tech companies, marketing firms, app developers and design houses are launching specialized UX divisions to focus on how to create intuitive, easy to use tech. The gaming...

orangefizz.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Gambling#Game Design#Ux Design#Sports Games#Ux#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Esports
News Break
Computers
Related
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users

Google Chrome is by far the world’s most popular browser with well over two billion users, but all those users need to be on high alert because Google has just issued an urgent upgrade warning. Picked up by BleepingComputer, a new ‘zero day’ exploit has been found in Chrome after...
Marketsaithority.com

QUODD’s Market Data Fuels The Digital Experience For Online Trading Platform, iFlip

QUODD Financial Information Services (“QUODD”), a business unit of Financeware, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, announces a key data provider partnership in the online trading space. This partnership combines QUODD’s comprehensive offering of real-time market data with iFlip’s AI technology to fuel the next frontier of fintech innovation. The rise...
TechnologyPosted by
@growwithco

What is UX? How to Improve User Experience

User experience (UX) determines how a customer interacts with your website. Learn how to improve the user experience for your customers. User experience (UX) is part of the design process, and it ensures customers have a positive interaction with your website. It also reduces friction and makes it so the customer can easily access the information they need.
InternetPosted by
TheStreet

GOFBA Launches Chat, A Secure Communication Platform To Provide A Safer Online Experience

ONTARIO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOFBA, a leading secure search engine and communication platform, announced today the launch of GOFBA Chat and a digital communication platform that puts the privacy and security of users first. The new messaging service provides state-of-the-art safety while being user friendly. As an attractive alternative to other big tech options, GOFBA offers the highest-level of encryption available today for its new Chat service and a commitment to privacy which allows users to communicate across the platform with peace of mind.
Video GamesGamasutra

Designing Serial Strategy Games

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. In the winter of 2012, I was unemployed and living in a tiny apartment in Greenbelt, Maryland. When...
Footballbizjournals

Why it is essential to get the front end of innovation right

The late great football coach of the Green Bay Packers, Vince Lombardi, began the first day of practice every year telling his players, “Gentlemen, this is a football.” Some people might find this silly, but that would be a mistake. Coach Lombardi knew that even his elite players had to...
Video GamesGoldsboro News-Argus

Designing video games

Youths at Wayne Community College’s recent game academy camp got hands-on experience designing video games. Instructor Dylon Bryson said the camp’s focus was to teach middle and high schoolers what goes into making a game. “We teach them what we’ve learned here at Wayne Community College in the simulation and...
Video GamesGamasutra

The GROW framework for game design

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. After six years of working as a game designer on a live title and after forty or so...
TechnologyLeader-Telegram

Tech Moment - Connected user experience

GLOBAL ANNOUNCEMENT In Volvo Cars’ next generation of fully electric cars, customers can look forward to a car that gets better every day and offers a simple, serene and seamless Volvo user experience – from getting a car, to being inside it and controlling it on your mobile device. Volvo...
Softwarexda-developers

These are the best native apps for Windows on ARM: Edge, Zoom, VLC, and more

Windows on ARM is slowly becoming a much better experience than what it used to be a couple of years ago. Microsoft introduced x64 app emulation for Windows on ARM PC users last year, where they could run x86 win32 applications without any modifications. While that opened the opportunity for better app support for Windows on ARM, the number of native apps is still very limited.
Technologywindowscentral.com

You can now spotlight up to 7 people on Microsoft Teams for iOS

Microsoft Teams for iOS can now spotlight up to seven people within meetings. The Spotlight feature lets you pin specific people's video feeds within a meeting. The update also adds the ability to listen to messages while using Immersive Reader. Microsoft Teams on iOS and iPadOS just received a new...
Cell PhonesInfoworld

Native Mobile vs. Progressive Web App

With just over half of all internet traffic serving mobile devices, your users expect smartphone friendly services. But does that mean you have to invest in the creation and maintenance of native mobile apps?. There is an alternative. Progressive web apps (PWAs) give your users a native app-like experience but,...
Cell PhonesSFGate

Dingtone Launches User-Friendly Mobile Website, Making it Easier Than Ever to Stay Connected

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. Dingtone, a renowned phone service provider, has just launched its mobile compatible website for an improved, enjoyable user experience. The site was designed to be easy to use from a mobile device, offering a simple and clean interface for its users. The website’s homepage also showcases the company’s restated mission of providing “free calls and texts for everyone.”
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

TCS is SonyLiv's tech partner - Can it help OTT platform give better user experience?

Among the many frontline OTT platforms in India, SonyLiv receives a lot of flak over its clunky and unfriendly-to-use app. On most social media platforms, it is not uncommon to find SonyLiv users venting out their frustration over the app's alleged malfunctions. The fact that SonyLiv has access to popular live cricket feeds and sports action (Euro 2020 is on it, and the Tokyo Olympics will be streamed by it) makes it difficult to ignore it too. Last year's best web series, Scam 1992, was also its baby.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Why the CLI is Essential for Data Scientists

CLI examples and use cases to create more efficient Machine Learning workflows. When first learning Data Science, I did not place a heavy emphasis on understanding terms such as Unix/Linux and Bash. Coming from a non-Computer Science background it seemed quite alien and hard to understand, but I quickly came to realize how essential the Command Line Interface (CLI) is in managing your Data Science workloads. To become a strong Data Scientist/MLE or just work with software in general you need to be able to navigate and work with the CLI on your machine with ease. There’s so many use cases within Data Science for using the CLI outside of the comfortable Jupyter Notebook setting. For example, when running Computer Vision workloads people often use a Python CLI Interface library called argparse to pass in parameters to the ML scripts. If you’re migrating to AWS, Azure, or another Cloud provider for ML, the CLI is required to provision and move your resources appropriately. Even in the familiar Data Science hunting grounds of a Jupyter Notebook it’s possible to write cells containing Bash scripts which we will dive into. For this article in general I will be covering how to get started with the CLI, common use cases/tips for Bash with Data Science and programming as a whole.
InternetFlorida Star

Microsoft To Revamp Its App Store For Windows 11

WASHINGTON — American tech firm Microsoft is updating its Microsoft App store to give users access to popular apps on Windows 11. According to a media report, Microsoft’s app store for Windows, the Microsoft Store, is improving under Windows 11. While there have been some changes like a User Interface overhaul and speed improvements, the big overhaul is allowing more […]
TechnologyComputerworld

Apple’s design guide for inclusive technology is essential reading

Perhaps the biggest unsung highlight at WWDC 2021 was Apple’s decision to publish a detailed guide to encourage developers to build inclusive applications. The company has always led the industry when it comes to accessibility, but its move to push developers toward building inclusive apps is truly significant, particularly given the global shift to support such values. The need to develop inclusive experiences underlines the important place apps now have as windows through which we explore our worlds.
Small Businessmakeuseof.com

The 7 Best Alternatives to Shopify

If you're looking to start an e-commerce business or side hustle, you need a website. A website grants credibility and helps you reach a wider audience. To create your website, you need a platform to help you through the process. Most people turn to Shopify, but that's hardly your only...
Softwareunfspinnaker.com

Microsoft brings cloud gaming to iOS & Windows 10 PCs

The dream of having the freedom to play a video game without a console or an expensive PC is now a reality for more Xbox gamers, thanks to Microsoft. Last week, the American technology company announced the cloud streaming service Xbox Cloud Gaming is available on Apple iOS mobile devices and Windows 10 PCs across 22 countries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy