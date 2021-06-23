Free outdoor movie nights at Lewes library to start June 28
The Lewes Public Library will host Monday Night Super Movies, a series of free outdoor movie screenings, every other Monday throughout the summer beginning June 28. The superhero-themed films will be presented on a large outdoor screen on the library’s back lawn starting around sunset, approximately 8:15 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and refreshments, and to prepare for an evening of action and adventure.www.capegazette.com