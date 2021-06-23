Zoom In On That Zip Code: Get The “Billboard Effect” Without The Billboard Cost
Today, we’re talking about… Reach and Frequency in local advertising. The business of visibility. Hotel restaurants and spas face an identical marketing challenge: A lack of street-side visibility. Getting hotel guests to take advantage of great amenities is one thing, but introducing your product to locals who may or may not know your restaurant or spa even exists requires another strategy entirely.www.hospitalitynet.org