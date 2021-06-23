Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Zoom In On That Zip Code: Get The “Billboard Effect” Without The Billboard Cost

By Thomas McDermott
hospitalitynet.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, we’re talking about… Reach and Frequency in local advertising. The business of visibility. Hotel restaurants and spas face an identical marketing challenge: A lack of street-side visibility. Getting hotel guests to take advantage of great amenities is one thing, but introducing your product to locals who may or may not know your restaurant or spa even exists requires another strategy entirely.

www.hospitalitynet.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard#Local Advertising#Advertising Revenue#Restaurants#Frequency#Optimal#Google#Facebook Give Hotel#Tambourine Tambourine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Airbnb Named To Parity.org Best Companies For Women To Advance List 2021

We are proud to share that Airbnb has been named to the Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2021. This list recognizes organizations that have implemented a mix of exemplary benefits, policies, and programs that ensure women have significant opportunities to advance their careers. Companies on the list...
Cell Phonesdoctorofcredit.com

Summer of Galaxy: 3 Months Of Billboard Pro For Free

Samsung is offering something called ‘Summer of Galaxy’ and offering those with Samsung Galaxy phones 3-Months Billboard Pro Trial Membership. Community: Exposure to thousands of industry insiders and insightful tools designed to help emerging artists grow. Access: Attend Billboard conferences and get access to elite events like Power 100 Party...
BusinessThe Drum

WeWork returns to billboards and invites workers back to the office

WeWork, the ubiquitous co-working provider, has revived its advertising efforts in a bid to tempt Londoners back into its city-center locations. Co-working company WeWork has reignited its advertising efforts with the launch of a new campaign welcoming London’s office workers back to the grindstone. ’We’re Here’, the firm’s first out-of-home...
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

Hotel CEOs on New Travel Trends - Travel Agent Central

The New York University School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality recently held a CEO think tank exploring how strong leaders adapt to change. Moderator Gilda Perez-Alvarado, global CEO, JLL Hotels & Hospitality, started by asking the panelists how traveler behavior has changed in recent years and how they are responding to those changes.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

How F&B Data Can Drive More Revenue For Hotel Groups

For hotel groups, the F&B side of business is no longer just an additional revenue stream: it’s becoming a proper customer acquisition channel. At the restaurant, diners get a broad stroke of what they can expect from the brand. If their experience is positive, they're more likely to stay at one of the hotels during future trips.
Public Healthhospitalitynet.org

New guidebook helps companies foresee their post-COVID business landscape

Woody Wade, a Swiss-based expert on the strategic technique of scenario planning, has just launched “SEE YOUR NEW NORMAL”, a handbook for managers wanting to understand how their post-pandemic terrain could develop. The book is available in e-book and paperback formats. The COVID pandemic brought about an unprecedented degree of...
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

Ideas A SAS Company Masterclass - Transform Data Into Revenue

Masterclass at "The Revenuemanager" LIVE Series - Episode #6. IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world's leading provider of revenue management software and services. With over 30 years of expertise, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 15,000 clients in 143 countries. Combining industry knowledge with innovative, data-analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated decisions they can trust. Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at ideas.com.
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

End-to-End Guest Experience Software Critical For The Travel Recovery

Whether you look at travel search volume, STR reports or your own weekly pick-up, the forecasted travel recovery is on the horizon (if it isn’t already in your territory). While we don’t know exactly when this will happen, what we do know is that it will be nonlinear and erratic as not every country or age group is being vaccinated at the same rate. One way to effectively manage an asymmetric recovery is to deploy the right technologies to unburden your teams so they can pivot appropriately.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Europe Hotel Transactions Bulletin - Week Ending 2 July 2021

LaSalle acquires the NH Collection Gran Hotel Calderon in Barcelona. LaSalle has acquired the 225-room NH Collection Gran Hotel Calderon, located in a prime central location on Ramblas Catalunya in Barcelona, from NH Group SA, for €125.5 million (€558,000 per room). The asset was acquired on behalf of Encore+, LaSalle’s flagship pan-European fund. NH will continue to operate the hotel under a 20-year lease agreement, with two further twenty-year renewal options. The turnover-based lease will include a minimum guaranteed rent that represents 4.14% yield on the stabilised fixed rent from the third year onwards, following a post-Covid build-up in the first two years. The hotel underwent an €11 million renovation that was completed in 2017.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Recent Urban Migrations And Hotel Markets

Long-run future economic activity and hotel business opportunity will materialize in outlying areas of major MSAs, medium and small cities, and tax and cost-of-living friendly states. Many urban centers and high tax states run counter to the trend. Unless you were assigned to work at the International Space Station during...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Vaccines And Digital Solutions To Ease Travel Restrictions

According to the newest edition of the Travel Restrictions Report from the United Nations specialized agency for tourism, as of 1 June, 29% of all destinations worldwide have their borders completely closed to international tourism. Of these, more than half have been completely closed to tourists for since May 2020 or longer, with the majority of these belonging to the Small Island Development States of Asia and the Pacific. In comparison, just three destinations (Albania, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic) are completely open to tourists, with no restrictions now in place.
Middle Eastboardingarea.com

Emirates First Lounge in Dubai offen

Emirates hat wieder eine First Lounge in Dubai offen …. Emirates hat seit einer Woche die First Lounge in Dubai Concourse B geöffnet. Nun hat man das auch offiziell mitgeteilt. Die große First Lounge in Concourse A bleibt weiterhin zu. Die Infos:. “Emirates has re-opened its dedicated First Class Lounge...
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Amex Platinum Benefits Guide: Maximize Value

The American Express Platinum Card is generally considered one of the top premium travel cards on the market, thanks to its endless number of benefits, unique perks, and ability to earn Membership Rewards Points. This happens to be a great time to sign up for the card with the targeted 125,000 point offers that people can get right now. In our Amex Platinum benefits guide, I will discuss the over 40 unique perks of your American Express Platinum card. This will particularly helpful for the slew of new cardholders who just signed up, as well as the many changes in perks & benefits recently.
Boats & Watercraftscruisefever.net

7th MSC Cruise Ship Reenters Service

MSC Cruises saw their seventh cruise ship resume cruises this past weekend when MSC Seasview restarted sailings out of Germany. MSC Seaview will homeport in Kiel until the beginning of October and will welcome German and international guests for an attractive itinerary to Visby — on one of Sweden’s largest islands, Gotland — Nynäshamn, near the Swedish capital city of Stockholm, and Tallinn, Estonia before returning to her North German base. MSC Cruises’ industry-pioneering protected shore excursions are available at all ports of call.