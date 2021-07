COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It may have taken longer than expected, but J.T. Tuimoloau’s recruitment is finally over, as the five-star recruit has committed to Ohio State. The nation’s No. 3 player and No. 2 defensive lineman was forced to put off his decision because of a 15-month recruiting dead period. On seeing every school on his top list, Adamant waited until the dead period lifted, spending June visiting Columbus, Oregon, USC, and Washington. He was supposed to end June by visiting Alabama — his second time in Tuscaloosa — but canceled the trip in on the other four.