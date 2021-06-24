Second Sight Medical (EYES) Prices 10M Share Offering at $5/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDYA) today announced that it intends to offer and sell up to $80 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, IDEAYA intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $12 million of shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.