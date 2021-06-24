Cancel
Second Sight Medical (EYES) Prices 10M Share Offering at $5/sh

 12 days ago

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) ("Second Sight" or the "Company"), a leading developer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $50,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock, solely to cover over-allotments. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.

