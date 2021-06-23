Cancel
Coliseum Acquisition Corp (MITAU) Prices 15M Units IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading on June 23, 2021, under the ticker symbol "MITAU".

