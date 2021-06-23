Cancel
100% Of Hotels In Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified

hospitalitynet.org
 12 days ago

Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) marks a milestone in its Qatar Clean programme, with 100% of QNTC-licensed hotels now "Qatar Clean" certified. Launched in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) in June 2020, QNTC's Qatar Clean programme ensures the highest standards in hygiene and cleanliness, with rigorous procedures in place to ensure the safety of customers. QNTC's Secretary General, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, as well as COO Mr. Berthold Trenkel, marked the anniversary with a visit to the W Doha, which was the first hotel to be certified Qatar Clean. With 100% of hotels now fully certified, the programme is now being expanded to restaurants and can be rolled out to other sectors including transport, retail and culture.

www.hospitalitynet.org
