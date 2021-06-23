Willow Launches Social Health Score™ – The Social Media Metric That Replaces Likes And Makes Engagement Pods Obsolete

The game-changing Social Media Metric helps to revitalize organic social media, telling you if you post regularly enough and if you bring sufficient variation. Willow, the popular social media content and planning platform, announces the launch of its Social Health Score™. Thanks to the Social Health Score™, every user of the platform can find out at any time whether they are creating sufficient visibility on social media. The Willow platform does this by giving a score on the regularity with which you post. But the Social Health Score™ goes even further, as consistent posting isn’t enough to keep your followers happy. You should also vary enough to avoid creating a boring, one-sided social media feed. That is why the Social Health Score™ also reports on the content mix: the degree to which you vary in the type of content you bring – think of blogs, vacancies, promotion of products or services, putting employees in the spotlight, or simply posting a quote.