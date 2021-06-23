Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Jadyn Davis emulates Justin Fields, and Ohio State football has made him a 2024 quarterback target

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jadyn Davis could feel Justin Fields’ pain through the television screen as he watched Ohio State’s Sugar Bowl victory over Clemson. The player who may end up the top quarterback prospect in the 2024 class grimaced when he watched Clemson linebacker James Skalski spear Fields in the side with his helmet. Davis knew what every twist subsequent twist of the hips must have felt like.

www.cleveland.com
Community Policy
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
42K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Maryland State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#American Football#Tigers#The Fort Mill Lrb#Catawba Ridge#Osu#Buckeyes#Penn State#Nike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

What Kojo Antwi’s commitment means for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football receivers coach Brian Hartline has a type, and he is willing to spread out to find it. Kojo Antwi of Lambert High School in Suwanee, Georgia, became the fourth receiver commitment in OSU’s 2022 class on Monday. The Buckeyes are restocking the position after attrition that has already taken place and the expected exodus of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the NFL after this season.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Why did J.T. Tuimoloau commit to Ohio State football over Oregon, USC and Washington? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau was the last unsigned player in the 2021 recruiting class, and on Independence Day, he finally committed to Ohio State. The nation’s No. 3 player chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, USC and Washington following a month filled with official visits delayed by a year by the pandemic. His June 18 trip to Columbus was the only time he came to OSU during his recruitment, but that was all he needed.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Larry Johnson’s importance to OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Larry Johnson just delivered the Ohio State football program its best two defensive recruits in the modern era. The first came on Feb. 3, 2019, by way of Jack Sawyer. The nation’s No. 4 player and No. 3 defensive lineman graduated from Pickerington North High School with a star rating of 99.82. That was the third highest-rated player the Buckeyes have signed in the modern era — Quinn Ewers hasn’t signed yet, so he’s not included — and highest by a defensive player.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

To which rival would Ohio State football least want to lose a transfer quarterback? Hey, Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Buckeye Talk? Become an Ohio State text subscriber here or by texting us at 614-350-3315 for a two-week free trial. Nathan Baird and Doug Lesmerises will answer an OSU football question every day for text subscribers, and then share the best of those answers here twice a week.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros: Live updates from Game 80

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Rookie right-hander Eli Morgan and the Cleveland Indians take on Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros at Progressive Field on Saturday in a game set to air on FOX. Get live updates during the game below, including Cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here...