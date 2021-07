MISSOULA — New Montana Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger added plenty of Montana flair with the completion of his first coaching staff at UM. One of those hires is Ronan native Nate Harris who returns to the Treasure State after spending the previous two years as the head coach of the women's basketball team at Angelo State down in San Angelo, Texas. Harris joins Joslyn Tinkle as the newest hires on Holsinger's staff as well as Jordan Sullivan who has been a full-time assistant at UM since 2017.