TEOCO and Swisscom future-proof drone strategy as they prepare for operational UAV traffic

More than 80% of commercial drones in the world are made by Chinese companies, which created the industry: In the early 2000s, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were used mostly by the military. The U.S. Predator, used in Afghanistan to search for Osama bin Laden, was what most people likely thought of when discussing drones. But in the 2010s, a flood of innovation and investor optimism transformed the drone into entertainment and photography for average consumers, and a useful tool for architects, builders, farmers, filmmakers, game rangers, and many other professionals. Drone applications now range widely from aerial photography and ecommerce deliveries to power line inspection and surveillance. China is the center of this drone boom: Industry estimates place the number of registered companies involved in the drone business at 70,000.