TEOCO and Swisscom future-proof drone strategy as they prepare for operational UAV traffic
Partnership builds on previous deployments of TEOCO’s AirborneRF solution to optimize Swisscom’s network to support UAV traffic. TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) and OEMs worldwide, together with partner STRAPAG, has today announced a partnership on TEOCO’s AirborneRF to enable the operational deployment of drones over Swisscom’s cellular network. The announcement builds on the initial TEOCO and Swisscom collaboration in 2020 which focused on initial analysis and optimization of the network for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) traffic.www.suasnews.com