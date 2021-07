Peaky Blinder is one of the most-awaited and anticipating television series and the makers of the series are all set to release its 6th season of the series. The viewers are super excited about the sixth season of the series as the last season of the series was ended full of suspense. The previous five seasons were a big hit and have gained the huge attention of the viewers. It is a television series but will also hit on Netflix. The first four seasons of the series were broadcasted on BBC Two then the 5th season was hit on BBC One. As per the sources, the 6th season will also hit on BBC One in September 2021.