Amazon (AMZN) 30-day option implied volatility low

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) 30-day option implied volatility is at 22; compared to its 52-week range of 21 to 64 on July 28"‹.

www.streetinsider.com
