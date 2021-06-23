Cancel
Computers

What Is a Wide Column Database?

By Michelle Knight
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWide column databases, or column family databases, refers to a category of NoSQL databases that works well for storing enormous amounts of data that can be collected. Its architecture uses persistent, sparse matrix, multi-dimensional mapping (row-value, column-value, and timestamp) in a tabular format meant for massive scalability (over and above the petabyte scale). Column family stores do not follow the relational model, and they aren’t optimized for joins.

Michelle Knight
