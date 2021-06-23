Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Bombing near Pakistan home of anti-India militant kills 3

By BABAR DOGAR Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 12 days ago

LAHORE, Pakistan — A powerful car bomb went off near the residence of a jailed anti-India militant leader in Pakistan on Wednesday, killing at least three people and wounding 25 others, police and rescue officials said. The blast happened in the Johar Town neighborhood in the eastern city of Lahore,...

www.startribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hafiz Saeed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2008 Mumbai Attacks#Government Of Pakistan#Anti India#Indian#Muslim#Pakistani#Kashmiri#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
Related
Middle Eastdallassun.com

Pakistan: Anti terrorism court sentences man to death

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 30 (ANI): A Pakistan anti-terrorism court has sentenced a man to death for killing his employer over blasphemy allegations. The convict, Ahmed Nawaz, who was posted as a security guard at the National Bank of Pakistan branch in Quaidabad tehsil of Punjab's Khushab district, had shot dead the branch manager, Malik Imran Hanif, in November last year.
Public SafetyWRAL

Police: Suspected militants kill Kashmir officer, family

SRINAGAR, India — Suspected militants fatally shot a police officer, his wife and their daughter in Indian-controlled Kashmir, authorities said Monday. Police said anti-India militants entered officer Fayaz Ahmad's home in the southern Tral area late Sunday and fired indiscriminately at those inside. Ahmad was killed immediately, while his wife...
Militarykfgo.com

Pakistan’s military says five soldiers killed by suspected militants

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistan’s military said on Friday that suspected militants had ambushed and shot dead five soldiers in the province of Balochistan, where insurgent have stepped up attacks this year. The military said the attackers opened fire on soldiers in the area of Sangan on Thursday evening and...
IndiaMinneapolis Star Tribune

Anti-India protests after troops kill 5 rebels in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — Five suspected rebels and an army soldier were killed Friday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir which triggered anti-India protests and clashes between government forces and local residents, officials said. The gunfight erupted shortly after scores of counterinsurgency police and soldiers launched an operation based on a...
Asiadallassun.com

'Power crisis in Pakistan due to Imran Khan-led PTI govt'

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government over load-shedding and said that it is a glaring proof of the government's incompetence and mismanagement. Sharif has also rejected...
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistan's national security advisor has accused India of orchestrating last month's deadly car bombing in the eastern city of Lahore, saying Sunday that an investigation has shown it was organized by an Indian intelligence operative. In a news conference in Islamabad, Moeed Yousuf said the probe showed...
Worlddallassun.com

Jammu drone attack shows real face of Pakistan

Amsterdam [Netherlands], July 3 (ANI): Pakistan at various world platforms has claimed with great verbosity that it wants the welfare and the well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), but the recent drone attack on a defence installation in Jammu, whose roots are traced to Pakistan and its terrorist proxies, proves just the opposite of its claims.
WorldBirmingham Star

Pakistan Alleges India Plotted Recent Bombing; No Comment From Delhi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said Sunday it had "concrete evidence and intelligence" linking rival India to a car bombing that killed three people and injured 22 others last month in the eastern city of Lahore. National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said a high-profile investigation has identified the "main mastermind and the...
Middle Eastdallassun.com

Pak support to terror groups has left it in perilous state

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): Amid the deteriorating security situation in neighbouring Afghanistan, Pakistan is more "susceptible to a coup or revolution" due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's lack of control of his country's own military and security apparatus, says political consultant Kelly Alkhouli. In an opinion piece, Alkhouli, director...
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

Punjab Police arrests 4 Afghan nationals, seizes heroin

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], July 5 (ANI): Punjab Police on Sunday arrested 4 four Afghan nationals, and seized 17 kg heroin worth Rs 90 crore from a unit in South Delhi. The arrest has led the police to another trail in Uttar Pradesh. A team has been sent for unravelling the network, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta informed.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Public Healthnationalgeographic.com

How dangerous is the new Delta Plus variant? Here’s what we know.

The latest coronavirus variant has spread to about a dozen countries—including India, the U.S., and the U.K.—while scientists scramble to figure out if the strain is more deadly or transmissible. A new variant of the coronavirus has emerged, and scientists are working to figure out if it is more dangerous...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Death toll in Philippine military plane crash rises to 50

Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 50 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The Hercules C-130 transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway while trying to land in sunny weather on Jolo island in Sulu province -- a haven for Islamic militants -- on Sunday. Fifty people, including 47 military personnel and three civilians, died when the plane "skidded" and burst into flames in a village, said Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Major General Edgard Arevalo. Another 53 were injured, most of them soldiers. It is not clear if the pilots were among the survivors.
Military19fortyfive.com

The Navy’s Biggest Fear Came True: An Aircraft Carrier Was ‘Sunk’ by a Submarine

In 2005, USS Ronald Reagan, a newly constructed $6.2 billion dollar aircraft carrier, sank after being hit by multiple torpedoes. Fortunately, this did not occur in actual combat, but was simulated as part of a war game pitting a carrier task force including numerous antisubmarine escorts against HSMS Gotland, a small Swedish diesel-powered submarine displacing 1,600 tons. Yet despite making multiple attacks runs on the Reagan, the Gotland was never detected.
Middle EastMinneapolis Star Tribune

Mired in crises, Lebanon hopes summer arrivals bring relief

NIHA, Lebanon — In a village in Lebanon's scenic Chouf Mountains, 69-year-old Chafik Mershad pulls out a massive rectangular guestbook and reads out despairingly the date when he hosted his last visitor: Nov. 16, 2019. A month earlier, anti-government protests had exploded across the country over taxes and a deteriorating...
CoronavirusMinneapolis Star Tribune

Malaysia to reopen Parliament July 26 after royal pressure

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia's government announced Monday that Parliament will resume July 26, caving into pressure from the king to lift the legislature's suspension under a coronavirus emergency imposed in January. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin obtained royal assent in January to declare an emergency until Aug. 1 to curb...
MilitaryMinneapolis Star Tribune

Philippine military's worst air disaster kills 52, wounds 51

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine troops found the last five dead from the crash of a transport aircraft in the south and two wounded survivors died Monday, raising the death toll to 52 in the military's worst air disaster, officials said. The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was carrying 96 people, mostly combat...
PharmaceuticalsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Taiwan's push to shortcut vaccine approval sparks debate

TAIPEI, Taiwan — At the end of May, Chen Pei-jer, a member of an expert committee in Taiwan to evaluate COVID-19 vaccines for use on the island, resigned. Chen's resignation came after he learned that Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration planned to take a regulatory shortcut in approving two vaccines being developed in Taiwan. The shortcut would allow the shots to be given to people for emergency use before the vaccines have finished the final stage of testing.