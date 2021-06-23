Southern Nevada loses a leader whose vision must be seen to completion

Southern Nevada lost a visionary and passionate advocate Monday with the death of Robert E. Lang. Lang, the director of Brookings Mountain West and the Lincy Institute at UNLV, spent just 11 years in Las Vegas before his death at age 62. Yet in that short time, his work left a strong imprint on the progress of the region. The Vegas Chamber, which collaborated extensively with Lang and Brookings Mountain West on strategic planning, was effusive in its praise of him: “Dr. Robert Lang forever transformed Southern Nevada.”