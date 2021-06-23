Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Harriette Cole: I’m afraid my husband will eat the wrong things if I’m not with him

By Harriette Cole
East Bay Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR HARRIETTE: My husband developed a soy allergy a few years back and has a long-standing peanut allergy. For this reason, I prefer to make his meals for him. He’s going out of town soon for work, and I am so afraid that he will not be as vigilant about the food he’s eating while I’m not there. He was hospitalized while we were on our honeymoon for eating a dessert that had nuts in it. What can I do?

www.eastbaytimes.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagements#Dreamleapers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Allergy
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Tyla

Bride Asks For Advice After Not Receiving Gifts From Guests

A bride has taken to Reddit to ask for 'advice' after noticing a small number of guests at her wedding failed to bring a gift. The bride had totted up a number of guests who had not bought the newlyweds a present, explaining: "I had quite a number of guests at our wedding who did not give a gift.
Relationship Advicetelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Hubby’s holiday responses leave wife wanting

Dear Amy: My husband and I have been together for four years. We had our first child last year, so this Mother’s Day was my first official Mother’s Day. He did nothing to make it a special day for me, except for offering a half-assed “Oh yeah, Happy Mother’s Day.”
Relationship AdviceYakima Herald Republic

Dear Penny: Do I Repay My Boyfriend for Vacation When I Dump Him?

I have been dating a guy for eight months. He has always insisted on paying for our dates, generally meals, and wouldn’t hear my objections. So I relaxed. But he was unhappy with a gift I bought him, and now he brings up that he always pays for our dates. He still wants to take me on a trip that he paid for. I won’t go. Should I pay for half of the trip and walk away?
Relationship AdviceAnchorage Daily News

After an unexpected kiss, I realized I’ve fallen for my best friend. Problem is, he suddenly won’t talk to me.

I met my best friend when we were in college. He has had multiple girlfriends in the decade since we met each other, and I’ve had several boyfriends — but neither of us have been serious enough about someone to even move in together. In the meantime, we have consistently spent tons of time together, gone on vacations, been each other’s plus-ones at family and work events, etc.
EconomyEast Bay Times

Harriette Cole: Should I buy cryptocurrency in my wife’s name?

DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife and I have dabbled a bit in the stock market since we have been married. I’m a lot more interested than she is, but we have been making decisions together about what to buy. It was fun during the pandemic, too, because we made some money...
Relationship AdviceEast Bay Times

Harriette Cole: I let this woman sneak into my inner circle, and now I want her out

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work with a woman who I thought was easygoing, but now I realize that she is very different from my first impression of her. She is a complainer. I thought that her gripes were legitimate at first, and I started looking at certain people with disdain much like she does. But then we spent some time together working on things for the job, and we got to know each other better. She genuinely is negative — about virtually everything — and I don’t like that.
Family RelationshipsTODAY.com

My husband is the reason I decided to have kids

I didn’t always want kids. When I was young, a part of me thought that kids would squash my ambition, and fundamentally change the person I was and wanted to be. And because I didn’t think I wanted kids, I also thought I didn’t want to get married. Stereotypical expectations of young women simply terrified me.
Relationship Adviceprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Is four months too soon for widower to start dating?

It's been four months since losing my wife of 40 years. She made me promise to move on with life. To keep that promise, I have removed my wedding ring. I have started dating. I am moving slowly, wanting to develop a friendship before a serious relationship. My family thinks I am moving too fast.
Family RelationshipsSlate

My Reckless In-Laws Want to Take My Son on Vacation

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My son is 8 years old and has been invited to spend a week with his cousin (from my husband’s side) of the same age at the beach. Only he was invited (not my other kids), which is fine since he is really close to that particular cousin. However, I have an issue. If I’m accused of being a helicopter parent, then my in-laws are the polar opposite. They drink and smoke (many substances) in front of their kids. They are laid back and love to stay up late and have fun. They also have no problem driving while tipsy, and don’t even have booster seats for their older kids. Obviously, their life, their choice, but we are talking about them becoming my son’s primary caregivers for a week. Since becoming a parent, I’ve become a “stick in the mud” according to them. I make my kids use car seats and booster seats, I make them go to bed at a reasonable time, I limit their sugar (they get crazy). I’m simply no fun. When I was approached about this trip, my first reaction was “absolutely not,” but I can’t really say why without creating a big rift that makes it look like I’m judging their parental style. My husband understands my fears but wants to give his family some credit, after all, they managed to successfully raise kids of their own. I’m uncertain of where to go from here. Say no, say yes, say yes with conditions that would absolutely affect how the family kicks back during their vacation. And can I even trust them to fulfill basic parenting rules, such as not drinking and driving?
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Grandparents’ proximity might breed contempt

Dear Amy: My 46-year-old daughter, “Janet” has had a difficult life. One of her children was born. with a severe illness. It was traumatic for all of us to care for this child during the years that she clung to life. Janet suffered most of all, forced to leave behind a very promising career as she stayed home to give her child round-the-clock nursing care.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Rich Wife Humiliates Poor Maid, Husband Teaches Her a Lesson – Subscriber Story

When things went missing in her home, Aubrey immediately blamed their house helper, Remy, and fired her. Later, her husband found out the reason and taught his wife a lesson. Remy had been working for the Smith family for several years. She was the nanny of all of the family's three children and decided to work for the eldest son, Thomas, when he got married to Aubrey.