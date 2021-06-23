Golden Knights stay calm and collected facing elimination, but should they be?
The Golden Knights have already survived blowing a 3-1 series lead and then falling into a 2-0 hole against the NHL’s best team in their first two series of this postseason. It’s only fitting that they’ve now lined up another unique hurdle in front of themselves and their goal of reaching the Stanley Cup Final after losing to the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas must now win back-to-back games, including Thursday night in Montreal, to overcome a 3-2 series deficit and prevail in the Stanley Cup playoff semifinals.lasvegassun.com