Britain will not demand Glasgow climate talks delegates be vaccinated against COVID-19
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not require delegates attending November’s international climate conference in Glasgow to have been vaccinated against COVID-19, an official responsible for organising the event said on Wednesday.
Britain will strongly recommend that delegates are vaccinated but it will not be a mandatory requirement, Rosalyn Eales, Chief Operating Officer of the COP26 conference, told a group of lawmakers.