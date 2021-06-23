Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Britain will not demand Glasgow climate talks delegates be vaccinated against COVID-19

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKNjE_0acmYInn00

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not require delegates attending November’s international climate conference in Glasgow to have been vaccinated against COVID-19, an official responsible for organising the event said on Wednesday.

Britain will strongly recommend that delegates are vaccinated but it will not be a mandatory requirement, Rosalyn Eales, Chief Operating Officer of the COP26 conference, told a group of lawmakers.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Glasgow#Climate#Britain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthtrust.org

AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India

(Adds details from the statement, background) June 22 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine is effective against Delta and Kappa variants, which were first identified in India, the company said on Tuesday, citing a study. The study by the Oxford University investigated the ability of monoclonal antibodies in blood from recovered people and from those vaccinated to neutralize the Delta and Kappa variants, the statement said. Last week, an analysis by the Public Health England (PHE) showed that vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca offer high protection of more than 90% against hospitalization from the Delta variant.
WorldMetro International

Factbox: Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

(Reuters) – Moderna is seeking a green light for using its COVID-19 vaccine for teens as young as 12 in the EU, United States and Canada, as Pfizer – whose shot is already being administered – plans tests on even younger children. Novavax could start trials on its shot for...
YogaBirmingham Star

'Vaccination most effective protection against COVID-19'

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asserted that vaccination is an effective protection against COVID-19, adding that Central and State Governments have expanded the scope of the inoculation drive which will help to curb the pandemic. The Lok Sabha Speaker inspected the vaccination...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Monday. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently...
ImmigrationWashington Post

Vaccinating Venezuelan migrants is crucial to the fight against covid-19

Ana Grisanti is a Venezuelan candidate for the MPA/ID class of 2023 at Harvard Kennedy School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Sociology from Boston College. David Smolansky is Organization of American States’ general secretariat’s Special Envoy for the Venezuelan migration and refugee crisis. In a year of...
Public HealthKilgore News Herald

A Call to Action: Mobilizing America to Vaccinate Against COVID-19

Dr. Chevinsky presented updates on guidance around post-COVID conditions which are a wide range of new, returning, or ongoing health problems people can experience more than four weeks after first being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Transcript: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/videos/community/a-call-to-mobilize/Webinar_Audio_Transcript.docx. Video download link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/videos/community/a-call-to-mobilize/PPTF.mp4. Comments on this video are allowed...
Public Healthrock947.com

Norway delays reopening as Delta variant threat looms, PM says

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway is delaying the next major step in unwinding restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic to the end of the month at the earliest, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday. “There is a risk that the Delta variant will cause a fourth wave of infection in...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

How can I prove I am vaccinated against Covid-19?

The Government is said to be “working on” plans for quarantine-free travel from amber list countries for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Meanwhile, thousands of people have been allowed to attend pilot events if they have a negative coronavirus test result or can show they are double-jabbed. But how can...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

China urges nations to build 'Great Wall of Immunity' against coronavirus

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the international community on Saturday to build a "Great Wall of Immunity" to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. "We should face the imminent challenges together," Wang, who is also a member of the State Council, or cabinet, told the 9th World Peace Forum held at Tsinghua University in the Chinese capital.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Greek economy won't close again because of COVID-19, PM says

ATHENS, July 4 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy would not close again because of the coronavirus pandemic if it was just to protect an unvaccinated minority, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a newspaper interview released on Sunday. Greece has fared well in the first wave of the COVID-19 last year....
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Thousands of S.Korean workers rally in coronavirus-hit Seoul

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - Thousands of South Korean workers staged a rally in downtown Seoul to demand better conditions, video images showed on Saturday, defying a government ban and shrugging off warnings that their protest could ignite a new wave of the coronavirus. As South Korea battles a spike...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam's daily COVID-19 infections hit new record of 922

HANOI, July 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s health ministry reported 922 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily total since the virus was first found in the country in January last year. Most cases were in the business hub Ho Chi Minh City, where restriction orders have been in place...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-Russia reports 24,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deaths

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Russia reported 24,353 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 6,557 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,635,294. The government coronavirus task force said 654 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

IMF chief warns of 'dangerous divergence' in COVID recovery

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund warned on Monday of a “dangerous divergence” between developed and developing countries as they seek to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kristalina Georgieva said that strong growth in wealthy countries like the United States was “good news” but developing countries...
Businesswkzo.com

Factbox: Who’s buying Britain’s Morrisons?

LONDON (Reuters) – Morrisons, Britain’s fourth-biggest supermarket group after Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda, has agreed a 6.3 billion pound ($8.7 billion) takeover by a trio of investment groups led by Fortress Investment Group. Following are some details about the buyers of the 122-year-old Bradford, northern England, based grocer:. FORTRESS INVESTMENT...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mexico reports 5,879 new cases of COVID-19, 177 more deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 5,879 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 177 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,531,229 infections and 233,425 deaths. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.