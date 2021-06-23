Loki episode 3 ending explained: Is [SPOILER] really dead?

It's Wednesday and that means that the four-episode of Loki, "The Nexus Event", arrived on Disney+, and to say it was wild would be an understatement. After last week's somewhat slower-paced "Lamentis", this week's episode was full of game-changing twists and reveals that turns the entire series on its head. Among those shocking moments are a couple of major deaths that have left fans reeling and wondering what could possibly be next. But it begs the question: are these characters really dead and what does it all mean for the remaining episodes of the series? Let's break it down.