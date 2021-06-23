Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Loki episode 3 ending explained: Is [SPOILER] really dead?

By Michael Patterson
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoki’s third episode ended on the show’s most jaw-dropping note yet but what does it mean for the characters going forward?. Loki is no stranger to shocking people. The Disney Plus series had only produced two episodes until now and it still managed to have the whole world talking about it within a matter of hours. And, when you think about it, we shouldn’t be surprised considering that the God of Mischief himself loves to shock people.

bamsmackpow.com
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

103K+
Followers
294K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Tva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Loki Episode 3 Ending Explained: Decoding What Happened to Loki & Sylvie, and TVA’s Big Secret From Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series! (SPOILER ALERT)

In the third episode of Loki, Marvel’s Disney+ series by Kate Herron, we see what has been the most game-changing episode of the saga till now. That is, until the remaining three episodes offer even more groundbreaking revelations. Even though it was styled a ‘quieter’ episode, there were some major disclosures placed in a setting based entirely on an alien planet. Or rather an alien moon called Lamentis-1, that is about to face an apocalyptic event from a collapsing planet. (MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD). Loki Episode 3 Song Dark Moon: From Artiste to Lyrics, Know More About Track Played During End-Credits of Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Character Poster Reveals An Awesome New Look At Sophia Di Martino As [SPOILER]

A new character poster for Loki has been released, and it puts the spotlight squarely on Sophia Di Martino's Loki "Variant." While many fans have dubbed her "Lady Loki," there's a lot of speculation about who the actress is actually playing, especially after Disney+ may have inadvertently spoiled a big twist in the second episode's credits.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel: Sylvie appears as a girl in new Loki trailer [SPOILER]

Sylvie is just officially introduced in the second episode of the Marvel series. Until that point, all that was known was that another variant of Loki has been ambushing squads of TVA hunters, stealing their gear, and wreaking havoc on the Sacred Time Line. In the third episode, she says that she has spent most of her life on the run from TVA, and that her plan to destroy the Time Keepers takes years of planning.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Spoiler Recap And Discussion For Episode 3, "Lamentis"

This week's episode of Loki kicks off with the Variant inside Roxxcart infiltrating the mind of the TVA agent she kidnapped last week. Creating a surprisingly normal setting of a bar, the villain manages to find out that the Time-Keepers can be reached by using a gold elevator within the Time Variance Authority headquarters. With that, she notices the arrival of Loki and the TVA, and we then jump to her arriving at the TVA shortly after the events of that big cliffhanger.
TV SeriesKokomo Perspective

Loki: Did [Spoiler] Really Die in Episode 4?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Loki Season 1, Episode 4, “The Nexus Event.”]. The latest installment of Loki made way for some pretty big revelations and a shocking turn of events as the God of Mischief’s journey continues. After becoming trapped on Lamentis-1, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie...
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Loki episode 5 spoilers: What happens next?

Now that the fourth episode has come to an end, it’s time to start looking for (or dodging) Loki episode 5 spoilers. For those that know where to look, it’s easy to get a glimpse at what’s going to happen next in the latest Disney+ TV show. Here is the GameRevolution Loki episode 5 spoilers round-up.
TV SeriesDelaware County Daily Times

‘Loki’: The Fight Against the TVA Begins & [SPOILER] Dies…? (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Loki Season 1 episode 4, “The Nexus Event.”]. Everything we thought we knew about the TVA is a lie, and “The Nexus Event” proves it …although there are definitely still questions to be answered. Rescued in the nick of time from Lamentus-1 by...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Loki Episode 4 Reveals the Mysterious Time-Keepers are Actually [SPOILERS]

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warning: if you haven't seen the latest episode of Loki, this article contains spoilers so read at your own risk!. The true identity of the Time-Keepers has remained a huge mystery to a lot of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Episode 4 of Marvel Studios' Loki series finally uncovered the truth behind the puzzling entities. There's a lot to unpack in the said episode and much like the previous one, it continues to tease something about the Time Variance Authority that for some fascinating reason, only Judge Ravonna Renslayer seems to know.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Star Addresses SPOILER's Betrayal in Episode 4

We're officially two-thirds of the way through the first season of Marvel Studios' Loki, and the live-action Disney+ series is definitely giving fans quite a lot to chew over. The recently released fourth episode provided a number of meaningful character moments and surprising twists, including one particularly shocking betrayal. Spoilers for Episode 4 of Loki, "The Nexus Event", below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki: Is SPOILER Really Dead?

It's Wednesday and that means that the four-episode of Loki, "The Nexus Event", arrived on Disney+, and to say it was wild would be an understatement. After last week's somewhat slower-paced "Lamentis", this week's episode was full of game-changing twists and reveals that turns the entire series on its head. Among those shocking moments are a couple of major deaths that have left fans reeling and wondering what could possibly be next. But it begs the question: are these characters really dead and what does it all mean for the remaining episodes of the series? Let's break it down.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Batwoman - Season 2 - [Spoiler] Exits

EW has learned that original cast member Dougray Scott - who played Jacob, father to Kate Kane (Wallis Day), Mary (Nicole Kang), and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) - has left the CW superhero drama after two seasons. The actor was absent from the final two episodes of season 2, and episode 16, "Rebirth," was his final outing. That installment ended with Jacob, who disbanded the Crows and was arrested for aiding the villainous Alice, being transferred to Metropolis to await trial.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Who Really Created the Time Keepers in 'Loki'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Loki. How perfectly fitting that the TV show centered on the God of Mischief, known for his elaborate illusions, is filled with things, people, and places that aren't what they seem to be. In Episode 4 of Marvel's Loki, we were finally introduced to the all-knowing Time Keepers, who supposedly created the TVA and all its agents, only to find out that they are just automatons.
TV SeriesInverse

Is [SPOILERS] dead? Everything you need to know

Loki Episode 4 ended with several shocking twists, but one, in particular, has us worried. Here's our theory on the future of Owen Wilson's Mobius. Warning! Spoilers ahead for Loki Episode 4. Loki Episode 4 ending, explained. Near the end of Loki Episode 4, Mobius finally accepts what Loki has...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel: theory on how Loki and Sylvie were able to escape from Lamentis-1 in the fourth episode [SPOILER]

The fourth chapter of Loki, Marvel’s exclusive series for Disney Plus, revealed how the God of Mischief and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) escaped the destruction of Lamentis-1. Let us remember that the AVT could not find them, because the variants are “invisible” when they alter the time before an imminent apocalypse, where everyone dies and it does not matter what you do in that timeline.