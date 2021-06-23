Cancel
Ocean County, NJ

Wow! Is This The Tiniest Burger Joint in Ocean County, NJ?

By Shawn Michaels
 12 days ago
First let me say that when I am talking about the “Tiniest Burger Joint” in Ocean County, I mean pretty much when it comes to “chain” restaurants. I know there may be a few fantastic Mom and Pop “burger places” and that could be very small….but in this article I am looking at chain restaurants.

Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 4, 2021

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning. 5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots) TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. TONIGHT: S...
Barnegat home was center of recent drug activity across Ocean County

From Barnegat to Toms River, Detectives have arrested four residents involved in recent drug activity across Ocean County. Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Narcotics Strike Force, the Barnegat Police Department Crime Reduction Unit and Patrol Division, Toms River Police Department Special Enforcement Team, Stafford Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit and K-9 Unit, Ocean Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Lacey Police Department Detective Bureau and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have been running an investigation into narcotics activity of late and as a result of their findings, Elex Hyman, 49, of Barnegat, Jaime Steen, 38, of Barnegat, Jessie Jackson, 38, of South Toms River and Alicia Walker, 44, of Union Beach are all now facing charges, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Wednesday.
Did Your Dog Make The List? 50 NJ Dog Breeds That Hate Fireworks

Around this time every year, my family does our best to make our dog's 4th of July as painless as possible. She's not a fan of the bangs, booms, or bursts of light. She shakes, pants, and will not leave our sides. Every time we move, she moves. It's really bad for her. She's not alone, there are thousands of dogs throughout New Jersey experiencing the same thing. Here are 50 examples.
Visit Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to eat, drink and stay

A classic destination in New Jersey for centuries — Cape May offers beautiful beaches, world-class food and drinks, quaint and unique shopping and attractions and exquisite places to stay that meet virtually all tastes — from laid-back surfer vibes to luxurious amenities. “The Nation’s Oldest Seashore Resort” is at the...
Dad rescues his kids from NJ’s second-deepest lake

LEBANON — A father rescued his two children from Round Valley Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon, according to the State Park Service. After a bystander reported that a fourth individual may have been involved in the emergency, the State Park Police had a dive team search the reservoir “to ensure everyone's safety.” The dive team confirmed that no drowning occurred, according to Department of Environmental Protection spokeswoman Caryn Shinske.
Is Your Home In Jeopardy? This Jersey Shore Biz Keeps It Secure

Summer is HERE! Unlike last year due to the pandemic, vacations, road trips, and visiting family are back on the calendar. As we resume the use of those “personal time off” days, leaving the house for a long or even short period of time requires some planning to keep the house safe and secure. I am about to enjoy some time off myself. Unlike many, the only real concern our household has while we’re away is who is going to water our flowers? We’re easy! Of course, there are many other items that need your attention. I’ll get to those in a second.
Disgusting! Are We Terrible Slobs at the Jersey Shore?

So as you read my headline you are probably saying to yourself “not all of us are slobs” and I agree that is true, not all of US are slobs….but many are! Just take a quick look around next time you are out and about and you see the litter pretty much all over the Jersey Shore. The question is why?
Alarming? WOW! A Dragon Discovery In Wall, NJ.

Every state has its own tales of urban legends. New Jersey is most famous for the legend of The Jersey Devil. That monster-like creature that lives in the Pinelands of Jersey also inspired 6 Flags Great Adventure to build a roller coaster. But I digress. According to OnlyInOurState.com, there are...