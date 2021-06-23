Reggaeton star Farruko coming to Orlando’s Amway Center
Reggaeton beats will reverberate throughout Amway Center as Puerto Rican singer Farruko takes the stage during a stop on his “LA 167″ Tour. The 12-city tour kicks off in San Diego in November and stops in Orlando on Dec. 4 before heading to San Juan, Miami and Fort Myers. Farruko’s return to the stage will help promote his upcoming album, “LA 167,” which is named in honor of one of the highways near his hometown, Bayamón.www.orlandosentinel.com