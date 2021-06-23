Life in the Slow Train

Meet Nigel Price, Brooklyn’s biggest advocate for the grand ritual of pour-over. “Slow down and have coffee” are some great words to live by, especially if you love coffee as much as Nigel Price—the owner and creative force behind one of the most exciting coffee operations in America: Drip Coffee Makers. In the current specialty coffee era of espresso everything, Price has taken the opposite approach (sort of) by focusing his two New York City cafés and rotating coffee cart on the art of the pour-over, the meticulous and, yes, slow process of hand brewing. (That being said, Drip has a matte black La Marzocco Strada espresso machine at its Bushwick location, and baristas will pull you an exceptional latte).