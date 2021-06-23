Cancel
Politics

AP Top Stories June 23 A

shorelinemedia.net
 12 days ago

Here's the latest for Wednesday June 23rd: Republicans block Election reform bill; New York City holds Mayoral primaries; Derek Chauvin sentencing set for this week; Wildfire on Central California coast.

www.shorelinemedia.net
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 2:04 p.m. EDT

GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ expansive elections and voting bill is heading for all but certain rejection late Tuesday in a key Senate test vote, providing a dramatic example of Republicans’ use of the filibuster to block legislation and forcing hard questions for Democrats over next steps. The far-reaching proposal, at nearly 900 pages, is viewed by backers as the civil rights issue of the era, legislation that is suddenly of the highest priority after the 2020 election as states impose restrictive new laws that could make it more difficult to vote. In the evenly split Senate, Republicans are united in opposition, seeing the bill as federal overreach and denying Democrats the 60 votes that would be needed to overcome the filibuster and begin debate.
CNN

The week in 12 headlines

This week, President Joe Biden reprised his role of consoler-in-chief in south Florida as US and coalition troops prepared to leave Afghanistan for good. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed ahead with a Capitol Riot probe and New York prosecutors charged the Trump Organization for an alleged tax scheme.
EnvironmentDaily Gate City

Drought concerns Colo. rafters, oases can be found

Across Colorado, parched lakes and rivers are at some of their lowest levels on record. But on one still spared by the drought, boisterous children bob along with guides as water splashes into their blue inflatable rafts.
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Independence Day celebration: 'Joe Biden is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history'

Former President Donald Trump questioned his successor's patriotism during an Independence Day celebration in Florida. Trump said President Joe Biden "is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history" because his administration canceled a planned Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.
CNN

This is very bad news for Donald Trump

Jennifer Rodgers is a former federal prosecutor, adjunct professor of Clinical Law at NYU School of Law, lecturer-in-law at Columbia Law School and a CNN legal analyst. The opinions expressed here are her own. Read more opinion at CNN. (CNN) — For months -- years, even -- legal observers have...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Ted Cruz Praises American Patriots for Standing Up to 'Space Aliens'

Texas Senator Ted Cruz praised "American patriots" for standing up to "Space Aliens," in a tweet posted on Sunday to celebrate July 4. On Sunday evening, Cruz, 50, who has served as a senator in Texas since 2013, posted a clip from Independence Day to Twitter, showing the iconic speech given by President Thomas J. Whitmore, played by Bill Pullman in the 1996 film.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Cori Bush of 'Racism' Over July 4 Tweet

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush as racist on Sunday evening, after the latter tweeted that "Black people still aren't free," amid July 4 celebrations. On Sunday afternoon, as Independence Day was being celebrated across the U.S, Bush criticized the event on Twitter. "When they say...
BET

Cori Bush Faces Backlash Over July 4th Comment

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush ignited fireworks on Sunday (July 4) social media for her Fourth of July tweet. “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the Missouri Democrat said. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”
Sportsshorelinemedia.net

AP Top Stories June 21 P

Here's the latest for Monday, June 21: Supreme Court sides with college athletes; VP touts child tax credit; Claudette leave damage in Alabama; Tornado hits suburban Chicago.
SportsDaily Gate City

AP Top Stories June 26 P

Here are the top stories for Saturday, June 26th: Flames hamper rescue effort after Florida collapse; George Floyd statue defaced in New York City; London protest against austerity linked to coronavirus; Thousands attend Pride march in Paris.
Environmentshorelinemedia.net

AP Top Stories June 27 P

Here are the top stories for Sunday, June 27th: Death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 9; At least 7 dead in Bangladesh blast; Activists in London protest against media corruption; Greeks enjoy Athens' beaches as temperatures soar.