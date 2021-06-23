Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Trans Mountain allowed to resume tree clearing for oil pipeline project

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTMsz_0acmXFBp00

(Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) this week lifted a stop work order on Trans Mountain Corporation that restricted tree clearing and mowing across the oil pipeline project to protect the environment and migratory birds.

The order issued on June 3 required Trans Mountain to investigate and find the root cause of two incidents related to contractor oversight issues in May.

“The CER has now lifted the Order and Trans Mountain is proceeding with the implementation of the action plan prior to restarting clearing work,” Trans Mountain said in a statement dated June 21.

Other construction activity continued across the C$12.6 billion ($10.17 billion) TMX project, which will nearly triple capacity of the pipeline to ship 890,000 barrels per day of crude and refined products when completed late 2022.

Trans Mountain operates Canada’s only pipeline system transporting crude oil and refined products to the West Coast. The pipeline runs from Edmonton in Alberta to the coast of British Columbia.

Environmental activists and some indigenous groups oppose the project, which has been beset by years of regulatory delay and cost overruns.

To ensure the expansion proceeded, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government bought the pipeline from Kinder Morgan Canada in 2018, making Trans Mountain a government corporation.

In April, the Canadian government ordered the company to halt work on a section of its oil pipeline expansion project in Burnaby, British Columbia, until August to protect hummingbird nests.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Alberta#Tree#Cer#Canadian#Kinder Morgan Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Gulf, NCWRAL

Leaky Gas Pipeline Sparks an Inferno in the Gulf of Mexico

A leak in an underwater gas pipe sparked a swirling fire that raged for hours in the Gulf of Mexico Friday, creating a biblical scene that drew comparisons to Mordor, the volcanic hellscape from “The Lord of the Rings.”. The circular inferno formed at 5:15 a.m. after a pipeline about...
Environmentbaltimorenews.net

Cleaner natural gas advocates seek acceptance by industry

AUSTIN, Texas: U.S. natural gas producers hope to begin selling more environmentally friendly gas at a cost of 5 percent more. "Greener gas" is derived from low-emission operations or renewable sources, such as landfills. EQT Corp, Chesapeake Energy and liquefied natural gas firms Cheniere Energy and NextDecade are among the...
Congress & Courtsmining.com

British Columbia Supreme Court drops bombshell on natural gas industry

The British Columbia Supreme Court has found the B.C. government infringed the Blueberry River First Nation’s treaty rights by allowing decades of industrial development in their traditional territory. The ruling will likely have significant impacts for industries in that region, notably the natural gas industry, as the court says the...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

TC Energy seeks more than $15 bln in damages from U.S. over Keystone XL

July 2 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) is seeking more than $15 billion in damages from the U.S. government over the cancellation of its Keystone XL (KXL) project, the Canadian pipeline operator said on Friday. The company earlier this month officially canceled the $9 billion project after U.S. President...
Canyon, CAVacaville Reporter

Proposed East Bay natural gas plant, pipeline clears first hurdle

A natural gas processing plant and underground pipeline cleared a first hurdle with this week’s approval of its land use permit to operate at Keller Canyon landfill in Pittsburg. County planning commissioners approved the permit for Ameresco on Wednesday and recommended the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors adopt the...
Industrythefreepress.ca

Activists work to ensure Trans Mountain won’t get insurance

​Friday marked the end of a global week of action against insurers of Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline and its expansion project. The protests, calling on its insurers to cut ties with the federally owned pipeline, spanned 25 actions across four continents. Over the course of the week, Indigenous rights and...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Lightsource BP acquires Spanish solar project pipeline

UK-based solar energy company Lightsource BP has acquired a pipeline of three solar projects in Spain from Spanish company Grupo Jorge. Grupo Jorge’s energy branch, Jorge Energy, develops and operates wind and solar assets in the region. The three projects, with a total of 703MW of generation capacity, are located...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

ESG financing takes flight in North American oil, gas pipeline sector

Enbridge Inc.'s sustainability-linked bond framework could represent the next frontier in pipeline sector finance as investors look for management teams to deliver on environmental, social and governance commitments, industry observers and credit rating experts said. The Canadian pipeline giant on June 17 enumerated the performance indicators affecting borrowing costs it...
Energy IndustryFOX 28 Spokane

Mexico oil company suffers rupture in pipeline and catches fire

Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Friday it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the gulf waters. ‘Petroleos Mexicanos’ said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames. The company said no...
Energy IndustryWTOL-TV

Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Friday it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters. Petroleos Mexicanos said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.